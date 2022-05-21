Severe storms and tornadoes that swept across Germany Friday evening left some 43 people injured and caused widespread damage to property.

The German weather service confirmed on Saturday morning that three tornadoes hit parts of the North Rhine Westphalia state. According to its report, tornadoes were registered in Paderborn, Lippstadt and in Lütmarsen, a district in the town of Hoxter.

In Paderborn, some 43 people were injured, the police told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) on Saturday. Among them, there were seriously injured and one person was flown to a hospital in Bielefeld, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) away.

There was major damage to buildings in a commercial area and extensive cleanup work will be necessary, the police said.

In Lippstadt, the storm also caused severe damage, but there were no casualties, a police spokesperson said on Saturday morning.

The main concerns are the damaged roofs and fallen trees. "Everything has to be cleaned up after such chaos," the spokesperson said.

Some areas in the city center of Lippstadt were cordoned off as a precaution.

Several other parts of Germany were also affected by the heavy storm.

In Bavaria, 14 people were injured, among them several children, after a wooden hut collapsed on Friday evening. According to the police, several holidaymakers sought shelter in the 85-square-meter (915-square-foot) hut, which tipped over and collapsed during the storm.

In the city of Leipzig, the German metal band Rammstein had to interrupt their concert for 30 minutes due to a thunderstorm. Some 45 minutes after the show started, fans were asked to seek shelter but were allowed back inside the arena after 15 minutes.