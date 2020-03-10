Russian President Vladimir Putin said he supports a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow him to seek another term and remain in power.

Putin backed the amendment Tuesday put forward by lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova, who as a Soviet cosmonaut became the first woman to fly to space. Tereshkova proposed either scrapping presidential term limits or amending the Russian Constitution to let Putin run again.

A series of constitutional amendments are going to a nationwide vote on April 22.

Putin spoke against scrapping term limits but backed the idea of revising the ceiling. The current law limits presidents to two consecutive terms. Putin's current six-year term expires in 2024.

"In principle, this option would be possible, but on one condition – if the Constitutional Court gives an official ruling that such an amendment would not contradict the principles and main provisions of the constitution," Putin said.

He addressed lawmakers during a divisive debate on constitutional amendments he proposed earlier.

Russian lawmakers in the lower house of parliament approved Vladimir Putin's package of constitutional amendments in a key second reading on Tuesday, including a possibility he could run again for president.

A total of 382 MPs voted for the package of changes to the constitution, with 44 abstaining.

Lawmakers will vote for the measures in the third and final reading on Wednesday, speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

A former KGB officer, Putin, 67, has served four presidential terms in total and also done a stint as prime minister, dominating the Russian political landscape for two decades. He is Russia's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Critics have accused him of plotting to use the changes to the constitution to extend his rule beyond 2024. Putin has not spelled out what his plans are after that date but has said he does not favor the Soviet-era practice of having leaders for life who die in office.