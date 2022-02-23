Russia is amassing military power near Ukrainian border, Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Bodnar said Wednesday, adding that Kyiv expects the situation to resolve peacefully, but is ready to defend itself.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.