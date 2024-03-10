A student in Moscow has been sentenced to 10 days in prison for naming his Wi-Fi network with a pro-Kyiv slogan, the Ria-Novosti news agency reported Saturday.

The student at Moscow State University replaced the name of the network from his Wi-Fi router with Slava Ukraini ("Glory to Ukraine"), the rallying cry of Ukraine forces amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

The court found him guilty of a "public demonstration of Nazi symbolic ... or symbols of extremist organizations," Ria-Novosti said.

It added that a police officer had reported the network name to authorities.

Since the Russian offensive was launched in February 2022, officials have issued thousands of prison terms or fines against people publicly criticizing the action or showing support for Ukrainian forces.