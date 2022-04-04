Russia is preparing to launch a fresh assault in eastern Ukraine to try to take the city of Kharkiv and encircle the country’s heavily fortified eastern front line, Ukraine’s defense ministry said on Monday.

Russia was attacking the towns of Rubizhne and Popasna in the Luhansk region to lay the way for an assault on the regional capital of Severodonetsk and also massing forces to capture the besieged port of Mariupol, defense ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.

Severodonetsk and Mariupol lie at the northernmost and southernmost ends of Ukraine’s several-hundred-kilometer “line of contact,” the cease-fire line that Ukrainian forces have held against Russian-backed separatist forces in Donbass since 2015.

Separately, the governor of the eastern Luhansk region also said the Russian troops were preparing for a big attack in the region, urging a mass evacuation.

“We see that equipment is coming from different directions, they are bringing manpower, they are bringing fuel,” Serhiy Gaidai said in a video statement on Telegram.

“We understand that they are preparing for a full-scale big breakthrough,” he added.

Gaidai urged residents to leave the region as soon as possible. “Please don't wait for your homes to be bombed,” he said in a separate video.

“Do not hesitate,” he added, specifying that 1,000 people had been evacuated on Monday.

A senior Pentagon official said Russia has removed about two-thirds of the troops it had around Kyiv – who were mostly sent back to Belarus with plans to redeploy elsewhere in Ukraine.

Motuzyanyk said Russian units were moving out of Belarus and into Russia, and Moscow was readying fuel and ammunition stockpiles in areas bordering east Ukraine.

Russia was also preparing medical facilities for a potential influx of casualties among its troops, he said at a briefing.