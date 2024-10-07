Russia rejected the idea of ending the ongoing war in Ukraine with a division of the country, which was reportedly proposed by some Western countries.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that many ideas for possible peace deals have been floated, "but so far none of these considerations have a real basis."

He spoke of a "German scenario" because, according to media reports, the German government has allegedly discussed ideas in this direction.

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported in September that Germany suggested a peace deal where Russia would temporarily occupy part of Ukraine, while the rest of Ukraine would become a NATO member or receive similarly strong security guarantees.

The German government has not commented on the proposal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has so far rejected such a solution and continued to demand the return of all occupied territories, and said recently that his country needs peace "without any trade in sovereignty or trade in territory."

For Russia, on the other hand, one of the aims of its war is to prevent Ukraine's membership in NATO.