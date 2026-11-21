A Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, killed two people and wounded 60 others, including six children, local officials said Saturday, as a separate drone attack set a Russian cargo ship ablaze in the Gulf of Finland, raising concerns that the war is spreading beyond Ukraine’s borders.

The strike on Kryvyi Rih occurred Friday night, killing a 7-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration. Regional military administration chief Oleksandr Hanzha said 60 people were injured, among them six children.

The attack triggered four fires and damaged about 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, schools, an industrial facility, businesses and vehicles, Vilkul said.

Footage released by the regional branch of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service appeared to show additional strikes as emergency crews worked to extinguish fires and evacuate residents. Ambulance workers and firefighters were seen operating at the scene while flames continued to burn.

Vilkul said Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles before firing three more rockets as rescue operations were underway, targeting emergency responders and municipal workers.

"First, two ballistic missiles. And then, when the emergency and rescue operation began, three more rockets hit doctors, rescuers, and utility workers," he wrote on Telegram.

The attack came amid renewed uncertainty over U.S.-brokered efforts to end the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It also followed reports that Russian missiles and a suspected drone had entered Polish airspace, an incident Warsaw described as a likely provocation.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the violations were probably timed to coincide with European military exercises underway in southeastern Poland. The unprecedented two-week drills began Nov. 9, with European forces preparing for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine to help stabilize the country and rebuild its military.

The incidents have heightened European concerns over Russia’s willingness to test the continent’s security as Western governments consider their long-term military commitments to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy defends attacks on Kerch Bridge

Speaking at a meeting with British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv on Saturday, Zelenskyy defended Ukraine’s repeated strikes on the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea to mainland Russia, describing them as a legitimate response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering 109 attacks on Ukrainian bridges, arguing that Moscow had repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure.

"Putin attacked Ukrainian bridges 109 times," Zelenskyy said. "Not the number of missiles, the number of attacks. This is important, that’s why it’s our absolutely fair response."

He also accused Putin of having no intention of ending the war and instead seeking to escalate the conflict. Zelenskyy rejected the Russian president’s assertion that the Kerch Bridge was used exclusively for civilian traffic, saying its military role was evident.

"If he can use internet, he can use it and see tanks, armored vehicles, artillery," Zelenskyy said.

Streeting condemned the reported violations of Polish airspace as an "outrageous provocation" and called on Ukraine’s allies to increase their support.

"The more they try and deter Europe from supporting Ukraine, the more we will step up," he said.

The incidents in Poland have further strained relations between Moscow and European capitals at a time when Washington is seeking to advance negotiations to end the nearly five-year war.

Russian cargo ship catches fire in Gulf of Finland

Separately, a Russian cargo ship bound for the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad caught fire in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday after being struck by drones, prompting an evacuation of its crew and a rescue operation involving Finnish authorities.

Two drones hit the vessel in what Russian officials described as neutral waters, about 3 nautical miles (5.6 kilometers) from the Russian border, Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia’s Leningrad region, said on Telegram.

Drozdenko said the crew was being evacuated after the attack. The vessel subsequently drifted into Finnish territorial waters, according to the Finnish Border Guard, which said the incident posed no immediate threat to other maritime traffic.

Finnish border guards were conducting rescue operations and preparing for possible environmental damage, the agency said.

Estonian authorities also received reports of a fire aboard the Russian cargo ship Sparta II, according to a statement sent to Estonian media. The vessel had earlier drifted out of Estonia’s exclusive economic zone, while preliminary reports indicated that explosions had occurred on board.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo warned that the conflict was increasingly affecting countries beyond the immediate battlefield.

"War is spilling into our immediate vicinity," Orpo wrote on X.

Kaliningrad, the ship’s destination, is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea bordered by Poland and Lithuania.

Trump maintains contact with Putin

The latest attacks came as U.S. President Donald Trump continued diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict, maintaining contact with Putin despite mounting criticism of Moscow’s military campaign.

Trump discussed the war with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a summit in China on Thursday, according to his envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Trump referred to Putin as his "friend" during the meeting and reiterated his positive assessment of their relationship at a White House news conference Friday.

Asked about the remarks in an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy described the Russian leader as a killer and an enemy of Ukraine.

"For us, he is an enemy. And of course, for us, he is a killer," Zelenskyy said Friday, warning that friendly language toward Putin could undermine efforts to pressure Moscow.

He suggested that describing the Russian president in positive terms risked giving him the impression that international pressure was insufficient.

Further attacks reported across Ukraine and Russia

The violence continued elsewhere along the front and in border regions.

In Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, 11 people, including two children, were wounded when a Russian drone struck a five-story apartment building, the State Emergency Service said Saturday.

Another person was injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv, the agency added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone attacks wounded three people in Russia’s border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, local officials said Saturday.