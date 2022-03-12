The Russian army is facing significant losses as its invasion of Ukraine enters 17th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.

"This is the biggest setback for the Russian army in decades," he said in a new Telegram video. "Nowhere else have they lost so many in so few days. Our forces are doing everything to end any interest the enemy has in continuing this war. The losses of the Russians are colossal."

Ukraine claims that the Russians have lost 360 tanks, 1,200 armored vehicles, 60 warplanes and 80 helicopters, though the claims cannot be independently verified. However, Western intelligence sources have also spoken of heavy losses for Russia.

Zelenskyy said Russian troops have at times given up en masse, while other entire squadrons have worked together to try to escape back to Russia.

"This is our war. This is a war for our independence," he said.