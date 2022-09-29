Moscow has confirmed it will formally annex the four Russian-backed separatist regions of Ukrainian on Friday, following last week's self-styled referendums.
The Kremlin said the four regions that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country in a ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov told reporters Thursday that the heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday’s ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall. Ukraine and the West have denounced the votes as a sham.
The so-called votes were held in two eastern regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.