Moscow has confirmed it will formally annex the four Russian-backed separatist regions of Ukrainian on Friday, following last week's self-styled referendums.

The Kremlin said the four regions that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country in a ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov told reporters Thursday that the heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday’s ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall. Ukraine and the West have denounced the votes as a sham.

The so-called votes were held in two eastern regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.