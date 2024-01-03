Russia and Ukraine exchanged over 400 prisoners of war following mediations by the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

More than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ours are home," he posted on the Telegram messaging app, along with a short video of some of the freed POWs.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said 230 Ukrainian soldiers had been released in total, marking what he said was the 49th exchange between the two sides.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that 248 Russian prisoners of war have been returned to Russia from Ukraine as a result of "complex" negotiations involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

The two countries have previously exchanged prisoners at various times in the course of the 22-month war but the process had stalled in the latter half of last year.