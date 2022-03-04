Russia is using banned cluster bombs in Ukraine, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who made the announcement at a special meeting of the alliance's foreign leaders.

NATO has seen reports of other weapons being used in Ukraine that violate international law, Stoltenberg said in a press conference, but did not give further details.

The munitions are outlawed in most countries after more than 100 countries signed an international agreement in 2010. Russia, Ukraine and the United States are not signatories.

The mini bombs explode in the air above the target to release multiple small explosives that can penetrate lightly armored vehicles and injure nearby people, sometimes fatally.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been met with international outrage. The European Union, United States and the United Kingdom, among others, implemented tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

According to United Nations figures, 227 civilians have been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. Ukrainian authorities, however, put the death toll at over 2,000.

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said.