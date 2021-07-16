A Russian An-28 passenger plane with at least 13 people on board went missing Friday on a flight in the Siberian region of Tomsk, local news agencies reported citing aviation sources.

The Interfax and Tass news agencies said there were 13 people on board, while the RIA news agency said there were 17. According to Interfax there are four children among the passengers.

It said the plane had been carrying out a flight for regional airline Siberian Light Aviation and was due to land in the regional capital Tomsk. The reports said the plane's emergency beacon had been activated and that a search was underway, as Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

The reports come less than two weeks after a similar aircraft, an Antonov An-26, crashed into a cliff amid poor visibility conditions on the remote Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east, killing all 28 people on board.

An Antonov-28, the same type of plane that has gone missing over Tomsk, slammed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012 in a crash that killed 10 people. Investigators said both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash.

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.



