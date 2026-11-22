A Russian strike partially collapsed an apartment building north of Kyiv, killing at least one person and leaving 14 unaccounted for Sunday, while firefighters battled a blaze aboard a Russian cargo ship struck by drones in the Baltic Sea.

The overnight strike hit a five-story building in Dymer, about 28 miles north of Ukraine’s capital. Kyiv regional Gov. Tymur Tkachenko said rescuers recovered one body from the rubble and three people were injured.

“Unfortunately, people may still be trapped under the rubble – 14 people remain unaccounted for,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday on X.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) images showed rescuers searching through smoldering debris beneath the partially collapsed building.

Russia also struck a power substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said on social media.

Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukraine’s energy network as temperatures approach freezing and the country prepares for another winter of an invasion nearing its fifth year. Residential areas have also been hit in nightly aerial attacks.

Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a “painful” response to Ukrainian strikes that damaged the Crimean Bridge, a symbol of Moscow’s control over the annexed peninsula.

Sparta II burns

Meanwhile, Finland’s coast guard said a fire aboard the Russian cargo ship Sparta II continued burning overnight despite efforts to extinguish it following a drone strike Saturday.

Finland’s military said Ukraine likely carried out the attack. The vessel subsequently drifted into Finnish waters, where it remained at anchor. Its 16 crew members were evacuated to a nearby Russian ship.

Coast guard photographs and video showed several vessels using water cannons overnight to fight the flames and cool containers stacked on the ship’s deck.

The Sparta II was bound for Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave when it was damaged in international waters west of Russia’s Gogland island, Finland’s Defense Forces said, corroborating an account from Russian officials.

The incident added to concerns about the war spilling into NATO territory. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region this year have included aircraft that strayed into nearby Baltic countries’ airspace.

Estonian navy commander Ivo Vark told public broadcaster ERR on Sunday that further attacks in the Gulf of Finland, a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea, could not be ruled out.

Finland’s military said last week that it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the same area during Ukrainian drone attacks.

The Sparta II, a 397-foot Russian-flagged cargo vessel, left St. Petersburg Friday, according to LSEG data. It is owned by Russian shipping company Oboronlogistika, which says on its website that it provides logistics services for Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The vessel is under U.S. sanctions, according to the Treasury Department.