The Russian parliament has voted in favor of a legal amendment that will pave the way for heavy fines and up to 15 years imprisonment for the spread of false information about the country's armed forces.

The Kremlin seeks to ensure that its version of the war in Ukraine is the one that reaches the Russian public. Two of Russia's most important remaining independent media outlets – popular radio station Ekho Moskvy (the Echo of Moscow) and online news channel Dozhd – closed on Thursday as a result of the crackdown.

In order for the amendment approved by the State Duma to come into force, it still needs the approval of the State Council, the second chamber of parliament, as well as the signature of President Vladimir Putin. Both are considered formalities.

The law specifically punishes the dissemination of allegedly false information about Russian soldiers, the discrediting of the Russian armed forces as well as calls for sanctions on Russia.

Moscow officially calls the invasion of Ukraine a "military operation," and has already banned media from using terms like "attack" or "invasion."

Those refusing to delete content that violates the new restrictions will be blocked, it was announced last week. This also applies to the dissemination of "untrue information about the shelling of Ukrainian cities and the death of civilians in Ukraine due to actions of the Russian army."

Russia's media watchdog said Friday it had restricted access to the BBC and other independent media websites, tightening controls over the internet.

Access to websites of the BBC, the independent news website Meduza, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and the Russian-language website of the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Svoboda, were "limited" by Roskomnadzor following a request from prosecutors.

The agency said that in each case, the prosecutors' request was filed on Feb. 24, the day Putin launched his attack on Ukraine.

The invasion has claimed hundreds of lives and spurred allegations of war crimes. Ekho Moskvy, which is a liberal-leaning radio station majority-owned by Russia's energy giant Gazprom, said Thursday it would shut down after being taken off air over its coverage of the Ukraine war.

Authorities had on Monday blocked the Ekho website and took the station off air as punishment for spreading "deliberately false information" about the conflict.

Editor-in-Chief Alexei Venediktov said in a post on Ekho Moskvy's Telegram channel Thursday that it would continue to publish content on YouTube and social media "despite the decision of the board of directors" who voted to liquidate the radio station and website.

Ekho Moskvy was founded in 1990 during the final days of the Soviet Union.

Russian media have been instructed to only publish information provided by official sources, which describe the invasion as a military operation.

Russia's state-controlled television channels meanwhile have doubled down on narratives about nationalism in Ukraine, while accusing Kyiv of using civilians as human shields in the conflict.