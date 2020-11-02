Several people have been killed in central Vienna amid exchanges of fire, near a synagogue, reports said Monday.

An ORF TV journalist reported several deaths citing the Austrian police.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter.

A video shared online, purportedly from the scene, showed people running. Shots could be heard as an unseen person urged the individual filming to get back from the window.

A police officer was seriously injured in the shooting, Austrian news agency APA said, citing the Interior Ministry.

Newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that an officer guarding the city's central synagogue was injured.

The editor of newspaper Falter said one person had been killed, citing the Interior Ministry, which was not immediately available for comment.

Newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that a synagogue had been attacked. It and other media outlets reported shots fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz.

The head of Austria's Jewish community Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter it was not clear whether the synagogue and adjoining offices were the targets of the shooting, and they were closed at the time.

A bystander who asked not to be named told broadcaster ORF that the shots had initially sounded like firecrackers.

"Then you noticed that they were shots," he said. "He was firing wildly. Then the police came and started firing."

Other witnesses told another broadcaster, oe24, that they had heard at least 50 shots. It aired images of one injured person who was bleeding and being tended, as well as video of a masked man firing off at least two shots, as well as an image of a pool of blood in front of a restaurant.

Later in the day, Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz called the incident "repulsive terror attack."

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also condemned the terrorist attack, saying that the country stands in solidarity with the Austrian people.

"It is understood with grief that there are victims after a terror attack in Vienna," the MFA said in the statement.

"We strongly condemn the attack and express our condolences for the relatives of the victims, and wish speedy recovery to the wounded. Turkey, which has been fighting against all types of terror for decades, is in solidarity with the Austrian people in these testing times," the ministry concluded.

Meanwhile, European officials also condemned the terror attack.

European Union chief Charles Michel slammed the shootings as "cowardly".

Europe "strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values," European Council chief Michel tweeted.

On the other hand, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte condemned the attack and said that "there is no room for hatred in Europe."

French President Emmanuel Macron also vowed that Europe would not bow to terrorists following the shootings.

"We French share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people following the attack in Vienna," Macron tweeted in both French and German.

"After France, it is a friendly nation that has been attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they're dealing with. We will concede nothing," he said.

Later on, Czech police announced that they had started random checks on the border with Austria following the attack.

"Police are carrying out random checks of vehicles and passengers on border crossings with Austria as a preventive measure in relation to the terror attack in Vienna," Czech police tweeted.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said in a tweet Czech police were in touch with Austrian colleagues following the "dreadful news from Vienna."