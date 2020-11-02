Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of fire, the police said on Twitter late on Monday, after a newspaper reported an attack on a synagogue.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter. The editor of newspaper Falter said one person had been killed, citing the Interior Ministry, which was not immediately available for comment.

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper said the attack was on the street that houses the city's main synagogue.

A video shared online, purportedly from the scene, showed people running. Shots could be heard as an unseen person urged the individual filming to get back from the window.