The United States is imposing sanctions on some 400 people and entities including Russian oligarchs, politicians and defense companies in connection with the invasion of Ukraine, as Western leaders met in Brussels to discuss their response to the war.

The measures, which involve freezing U.S.-held assets, singled out 328 members of Russia's lower house State Duma, and 48 defense companies "that fuel (President Vladimir) Putin's war machine."

The U.S.will take in 100,000 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and provide more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to the country, a White House official said.

As the talks in Brussels were reaching their close, NATO announced that Jens Stoltenberg would remain its secretary-general for an additional year due to the war in Ukraine. His current term at NATO expires on September 30.

"As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," he said.

The former Norwegian prime minister was named for NATO's top civilian post in October 2014. It's the second time that his term of office has been extended. His mandate was due to expire in September.

In February, Norway's government-appointed Stoltenberg as head of the Scandinavian country's central bank and said it hoped he could start in his new role around Dec. 1. It later said that Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache would be in charge until Stoltenberg can take over.

Stoltenberg, 63, has described Russia's war on Ukraine as "the most serious security situation we have been in for decades."

Stoltenberg has been praised for steering NATO through a difficult and divisive period under the Trump administration when the U.S. threatened not to come to the aid of member countries that weren't spending enough on defense.

Speaking to reporters on an Air Force One flight to Brussels on Wednesday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden "thinks very highly of Secretary-General Stoltenberg."

"They've developed a relationship of trust," Sullivan said. "Secretary-General Stoltenberg has played an instrumental role in helping secure the powerful unity you've seen at NATO through this crisis."

Stoltenberg was twice prime minister in Norway – from 2005 to 2013 and from 2002 to 2014 – and he also served as finance minister and industry and energy minister.