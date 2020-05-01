Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to 24,824 on Friday as 281 more people died from causes related to the disease overnight, the country's health ministry said.

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed in the country rose to a total of 215,216 on Friday from 213,435 the day before, the ministry said on its website.

The previous day's death toll was 268.

Spain's nearly 47 million people have since March 14 lived under one of the strictest virus lockdowns in the world, with only adults authorized to leave home to buy food, medicine or walk the dog.

The lockdown was prolonged last week until May 9, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday unveiled a plan to gradually begin easing the restrictions in four phases that should be completed by the end of June.