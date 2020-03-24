While disinfecting nursing homes across the capital, Spanish soldiers have been horrified to find residents living in squalor among the infectious bodies of those authorities suspect to have died as a result of the new coronavirus. Prosecutors have launched a judicial probe into the recent discoveries.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the elderly were "completely left to fend for themselves, or even dead, in their beds.” She said the discovery included several nursing homes and several bodies but did not give exact locations for the nursing homes or exactly how many bodies were found.

Worldwide, nursing homes have become hotspots for the disease. The coronavirus has wrought dramatic transformations of nursing homes across Spain, turning dozens of its 5,500 homes into plague houses and propelling their ill-equipped staff onto the frontlines of an accelerating pandemic. Spain's overwhelmed hospitals have asked homes for the elderly to care for seriously ill residents, but the homes lack ventilators and must compete with hospitals for scarce medical equipment and virus testing kits, industry representatives say.

Some workers said they were too scared to come to work, while others had fallen sick, leaving homes short-staffed during a time of unprecedented need. The country's care workers' union have said staff had received little or no guidance on how to deal with infected residents and feared carrying the disease home to their own families. Some accused their managers of downplaying or covering up cases of coronavirus. In at least three cases, the management of nursing homes has allegedly been slow to respond to the threat, which unions say have only exacerbated infection rates.

The news came as Spain Tuesday announced a record daily rise of 6,584 new coronavirus infections, bringing the overall total to 39,673. The number of deaths also jumped by a record number of 514 to 2,696. Madrid took over a public skating rink Tuesday after the city morgue overflowed. To date, 1,535 people have died in the hard-hit Spanish capital, more than two thirds of the national total. The region has over 12,350 infections.