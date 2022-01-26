The third round of voting in Italy to decide the new president of the country provided little conclusion Wednesday after none of the candidates managed to secure a two-thirds majority.

Just like in the two previous rounds on Monday and Tuesday, most lawmakers submitted blank ballots because the political camps did not agree on a common candidate during the negotiations.

After the withdrawal of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi from the race for the highest office in the state, negotiations between party leaders for a possible candidate intensified.

As of Thursday, the fourth day of voting, an absolute majority is already sufficient for a victory.

The incumbent Sergio Mattarella received the most votes (125) on Wednesday, even though he has so far clearly ruled out a second term.

However, many politicians want the Sicilian to remain in office to not endanger the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who has long been considered the favorite for the role.

Given he cannot hold both positions, negotiations have been ongoing for weeks in Rome about how to proceed with his government, in which almost all the major parties in Parliament are represented.