Two people including one attacker were killed in central Vienna on Monday evening in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a "repulsive terror attack".

Police said there was "one deceased person" and several injured, including one police officer.

Meanwhile, one suspect was "shot and killed by police officers," Vienna police said on their Twitter account.

The attack had been carried out by "several suspects armed with rifles", and police added that there had been "six different shooting locations".

Gunshots were fired at around 8:00 pm local time (19.00 GMT), beginning at the Seitenstettengasse in the city's centrally-located first district.

The shooting began just hours before Austria was to re-impose a coronavirus lockdown to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, and bars and restaurants were packed as people enjoyed a final night of relative freedom.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told public broadcaster ORF that the incident "appeared to be a terrorist attack" and urged Viennese to remain in their homes.

Nehammer repeated police appeals to residents to keep away from all public places or public transport, and frequent sirens and helicopters could be heard in the city centre as emergency services responded to the incident.

A bystander who asked not to be named told ORF that the shots had initially sounded like firecrackers.

"Then you noticed that they were shots," he said. "He was firing wildly. Then the police came and started firing."

Other witnesses told another broadcaster, oe24, that they had heard at least 50 shots. It aired images of one injured person who was bleeding and being tended, as well as video of a masked man firing off at least two shots, as well as an image of a pool of blood in front of a restaurant.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack, saying that the country stands in solidarity with the Austrian people.

"It is understood with grief that there are victims after a terror attack in Vienna," the MFA said in the statement.

"We strongly condemn the attack and express our condolences for the relatives of the victims, and wish speedy recovery to the wounded. Turkey, which has been fighting against all types of terror for decades, is in solidarity with the Austrian people in these testing times," the ministry concluded.

Meanwhile, European officials also condemned the terror attack.

European Union chief Charles Michel slammed the shootings as "cowardly".

Europe "strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values," European Council chief Michel tweeted.

On the other hand, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte condemned the attack and said that "there is no room for hatred in Europe."

French President Emmanuel Macron also vowed that Europe would not bow to terrorists following the shootings.

"We French share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people following the attack in Vienna," Macron tweeted in both French and German.

"After France, it is a friendly nation that has been attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they're dealing with. We will concede nothing," he said.

Later on, Czech police announced that they had started random checks on the border with Austria following the attack.

"Police are carrying out random checks of vehicles and passengers on border crossings with Austria as a preventive measure in relation to the terror attack in Vienna," Czech police tweeted.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said in a tweet Czech police were in touch with Austrian colleagues following the "dreadful news from Vienna."