Britain has condemned the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday when asked whether Britain would suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in light of the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

"We've condemned the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, we continue to call for a full investigation into the causes of his death," Johnson said.

He said Britain was following a long-standing set of rules and conventions on arms sales, reported Reuters.

The condemnation comes in the wake of a recently released U.S. intelligence report saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered in 2018.

The declassified U.S. intelligence assessment was released on Feb. 26, in a manner choreographed to limit damage to Washington-Riyadh ties.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the crown prince's policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to MBS in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

"We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in the report posted on its website.

Riyadh has denied any involvement by the crown prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

While condemning the murder, and the conflict in Yemen which is set to evolve into a much larger humanitarian disaster, Britain has not yet decided to suspend arms sales to Arab countries, unlike Italy and the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a temporary pause to arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE as his administration reviewed the exports, in January. In February, the Biden administration revoked the terrorist group designation of Yemen's Houthi rebels, which was jeopardizing crucial aid reaching the country.

Italy also blocked arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in January, over their involvement in the Yemen war, making an 18-month temporary suspension permanent.