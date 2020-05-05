More than 30,000 people in the U.K. have died with suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to data published Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said 29,648 deaths had taken place as of April 24 in England and Wales, with COVID-19 mentioned in death certificates, Reuters reports.

When included with deaths reported in Scotland and Northern Ireland, this means the death toll now exceeds 30,000 – a figure larger than that of Italy, despite differences in the recording of mortality rates in the latter.

An investigative report by British newspaper The Sunday Times raised criticism of the U.K. government over the last week, over claims that a series of grave errors were made early on in the coronavirus outbreak in late January and February.

The report said Britain lost “a crucial five weeks in the fight to tackle the dangerous threat of the coronavirus despite being in a perilously poor state of preparation for a pandemic."