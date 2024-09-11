Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said Wednesday that the U.K. would provide an additional 600 million pounds ($781 million) in support for Ukraine as he visited Kyiv with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken.

The British government said it would provide 242 million pounds of funding, including for humanitarian needs, and 484 million pounds in loan guarantees for World Bank lending to Ukraine before the end of the year.

Britain has already committed 3 billion pounds a year of military support to Ukraine for as long as needed.

Lammy said in a statement the latest funding would provide "vital support to Ukrainians as they continue to endure relentless Russian attacks."

"With the U.S., we stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

Britain said it would also deliver hundreds of additional air defense missiles, tens of thousands of more artillery ammunition rounds, and more armored vehicles to Ukraine by the end of the year.