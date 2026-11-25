Ukraine's foreign minister said Tuesday that a drone attack on a Russian military vessel and a cargo ship in Libyan waters over the weekend was a legitimate act of self-defense, rejecting criticism from Libya's internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

Andrii Sybiha said Russian naval vessels and cargo ships carrying military equipment were legitimate military targets, adding that Ukraine's right to self-defense was enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Libya's Western-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) condemned the Ukrainian operation on Monday after a Russian naval corvette, the Merkury, was sunk at the eastern port of Benghazi.

The government said Libya would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war.

Libya remains divided following a civil war.

The country's east is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties to Russia.

The internationally recognized Government of National Unity controls western Libya, although local armed groups wield considerable power on the ground.

"Ukraine is not 'dragging' anyone into the war or 'transferring' the war anywhere," Sybiha said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya. We emphasize that Ukraine's actions are aimed at countering Russian armed aggression and are not intended to harm Libya or its people."

Two Libyan soldiers killed

The Libyan National Army General Command said Tuesday that two of its military personnel had died from injuries sustained in the attack on Benghazi port. The LNA said its response to the strike would come "at the appropriate time and place."

Sybiha said international law did not limit the right to self-defense to the territory where aggression takes place, adding that the right could also be exercised on the territory of the aggressor or in international waters.

Russia, he said, was the party endangering third countries by using their civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

The Institute for the Study of War said the Russian naval corvette had stopped at Benghazi port for several days to refuel and resupply under a cooperation agreement, while escorting cargo ships capable of carrying military supplies to Russia.

The eastern-based government in Benghazi said Monday that there were indications the naval drones had been launched from western Libya. It asked the United Nations to investigate allegations that Ukraine had deployed military experts there.

Two Libyan security officials told Reuters in March that Ukrainians were present in western Libya, providing training to forces affiliated with the government in Tripoli while also carrying out operations against Russian targets.

On Tuesday, the Tripoli government said it would not allow Libyan territory to be used as a launchpad for hostile acts, adding that the weekend's attack highlighted the risks of hosting foreign forces "outside the authority of the state." It provided no further details.

Russia's Defense Ministry has not commented publicly on the attack.

In an interview published Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine was responsible for a separate drone strike on a Russian cargo vessel Saturday in international waters in the Gulf of Finland.

He said the vessel, Sparta II, was a legitimate target because it was carrying weapons. The damaged vessel was towed back to the Russian port of St. Petersburg, Russia's Transport Ministry said Tuesday.