Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukrainian naval drones sank a Russian warship and struck a cargo vessel near Libya, as the United Nations called for an independent investigation into attacks off the country’s coast.

Zelenskyy said seven Ukrainian-made naval drones sank the corvette Merkury, one of Russia’s newest warships, commissioned in 2023. A Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed, he claimed.

The second target was the dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said Russia used to transport weapons.

“We continue operations in designated waters,” he wrote on Telegram.

His announcement followed reports of attacks Sunday off Benghazi in eastern Libya. Local authorities said drones struck a Russian ship and another vessel, with all crew members rescued and receiving treatment for minor injuries.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya expressed "serious concern" over the attacks and called for "an immediate, independent and transparent investigation."

"Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts," the mission said on X.

Libyan authorities' initial accounts differed on the location and nature of the explosions. Early reports described a fire at an ammunition depot at a naval base, but the eastern administration later said an explosion occurred aboard a Russian ship docked at the port.

"It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones," an official statement said. "The ship was en route back to Russia and its stop was for refueling and resupply."

Merchant vessel targeted

Officials also reported that a merchant vessel was targeted by explosive-laden naval drones off Benghazi. Reports said the second vessel was sailing under a Maltese flag.

Libya Alhadath television said naval and air force units intercepted more than 12 explosive-laden naval drones off the city. It later reported that the fire had been extinguished, after Al-Masar TV said civil defense teams had been deployed to a military facility to contain a blaze.

Libya’s eastern administration said it would conduct a joint investigation with Russia and stressed that the country was "not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war."

The U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli warned of the risks of involving civilian ports and facilities in foreign conflicts. It rejected attempts to turn Libya into "an arena for international conflicts" or use its territory for military or logistical activities that could threaten its security or sovereignty.

The attacks came as Ukraine stepped up operations against Russia far from the front lines. On Saturday, a drone struck a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea near Finnish waters. Finland’s border guard attributed that attack to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities said Monday that Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in the Kyiv region, including at an apartment building and a supermarket.

Russia’s full-scale invasion, launched in 2022, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The latest incidents were not the first attacks on Russian shipping near Libya. In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine.

That vessel belonged to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, which transports oil and gas while evading Western restrictions. Ukraine has acknowledged some attacks on the fleet, including one in the Mediterranean last December.

Libya has faced violence and instability since the 2011 overthrow of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

It remains divided between the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and an eastern administration backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter.