Ukraine is in talks with allies on how to support its air defenses, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday when asked about whether NATO should set up a no-fly zone to help the country after Russia's invasion.

"Everything they can help us with now – it's better to help now than find themselves eye to eye with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin later," Kuleba told an online news conference.

"No need to fear that NATO will find itself at war with Russia because of Ukraine. If Russia wins – you are next."

Russia attacked the neighboring country last Thursday without declaring war. According to the United Nations, more than 100 civilians have already been killed, while more than 300 have been injured.

Up to the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian army had already fired at least 113 ballistic missiles at Ukraine, according to Ukrainian sources. Moscow vehemently denies attacking Ukrainian civilians.

The Ministry of Defense in Kyiv said more than 5,700 Russian soldiers had been killed by Tuesday morning. Again, these figures cannot be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Ukraine listed some 29 aircraft, 29 helicopters and 198 tanks among allegedly destroyed Russian military equipment.