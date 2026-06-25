Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he had approved a new 40-day intelligence operation aimed at increasing pressure on Russia and forcing Moscow toward peace negotiations.

His statement came after a meeting with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Yevhen Khmara. Zelenskyy did not provide any details.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Kyiv, seeking to repel the attacks, is not only fighting back on the front line but deploys drones to bring the fighting into Russia, too.

Zelenskyy describes drone strikes, which target Russian military and arms facilities as well as oil and gas industry installations, as "long-range sanctions."

Such operations are often run by the different Ukrainian intelligence agencies.