Kyiv and Moscow carried out a prisoner exchange on Friday, a Ukrainian official said late Friday.

The exchange led to the release of 86 Ukrainian servicemen and women, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

He did not say how many Russian soldiers were swapped but said the deal was a result of ongoing peace negotiations. He made the comments in an online post.

The Russian war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the European Union, United States and United Kingdom, among others, imposing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,232 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,935 injured, according to United Nations estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the U.N. refugee agency.