The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source on the Russian side.

After the first round of negotiations took place on Monday and ended without a breakthrough, the sides had said they would meet again in the coming days.

"We are traveling back to the capitals for consultations," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told reporters as he left the meeting on the Belarus-Ukraine border.

Both sides had identified a number of main issues on which "certain decisions" had to be made, he said. The meeting lasted about six hours in total. The talks started at noon after a significant delay, with fierce fighting for control of Ukraine's main cities continuing despite the negotiations.

In response to the decision by multiple countries to close their airspace to Russian aircraft, Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsiya announced that it was closing Russian airspace to 35 countries – including all European Union member states and Canada – on Monday.

The first diplomatic casualty of the airspace ban was Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who has had to cancel a trip to Geneva, where he was scheduled to attend a sitting of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday.