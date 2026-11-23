Ukrainian rescuers scrambled Monday to find residents trapped in a partially collapsed apartment block following a Russian strike that killed at least 15 people in the Kyiv region.

Moscow is pummeling Ukraine with nightly aerial barrages as the country braces for another winter and the full-scale invasion enters its fifth year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed last week a "painful" response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Crimea bridge after holding a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

An overnight strike on Dymer, about 45 kilometers (30 miles) north of the Ukrainian capital, hit a five-story building, killing at least 11 people, according to Kyiv regional official Tymur Tkachenko.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) images showed rescuers combing through the mound of smoldering rubble.

"Rescuers recovered the body of another person from beneath the rubble," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram, confirming the death toll rose to 11.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said earlier on Telegram that the dead included a teenager and a woman in her 40s.

It also said rescuers were searching for 11 people, including two children, who were unresponsive or could not be reached.

A woman reacts after learning that her son was killed in a Russian airstrike at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Dymer, Kyiv region, Nov. 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Rescuers pulled out people from the rubble including a 79-year-old woman and a child, Tkachenko said.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the attack part of "Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine."

"The world must stop looking away. Condemn this terror, hold Russia accountable, and act now to stop the killing of innocent Ukrainians," he said on X.

Meanwhile, a Russian strike on a supermarket killed three people and wounded 15, including three children, in Vyshneve, mayor Illya Dikov wrote on Facebook.

"People simply went to the store to buy groceries. An ordinary shopping trip turned into a tragedy due to a Russian attack," Tkachenko said.

A strike on a private home in Bila Tserkva killed one person and set the building on fire, he added.

'More painful' strikes

Russia also struck a power substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine's Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyy said on social media.

Moscow ramped up strikes on Ukraine – particularly on its energy network – as temperatures begin to drop to near freezing.

Rescuers carry the body of a person who was killed when an apartment building partially collapsed in a Russian drone strike in Dymer, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Nov. 23, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Putin vowed Thursday that Russia would respond to Ukrainian attacks on the Crimea bridge – a symbol of Putin's rule over the annexed region – with "much more painful" strikes.

Ukraine struck the bridge three times in a week, damaging the vehicle portion and halting train services.

Putin's warning to Ukraine came after a historic summit with President Trump and Xi sparked fears that the powerful leaders could make sweeping decisions on the war in Ukraine without consulting Kyiv and Europe.

The trilateral talks drew comparisons to the 1945 Yalta summit that saw U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin redistribute postwar territorial boundaries.