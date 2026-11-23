Ukraine’s reported attacks on Russian vessels off Libya drew threats from Moscow and condemnation from Libyan authorities Monday, highlighting the war’s expanding reach beyond Europe and raising concerns about Mediterranean security and energy supplies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said seven Ukrainian-made naval drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury near Libya’s coast and destroyed a Ka-27 military helicopter. The corvette, commissioned in 2023, was among Russia’s newest warships.

He said Ukrainian forces also struck the MV Angara, a cargo vessel he accused Russia of using to transport weapons.

“We continue operations in designated waters,” Zelenskyy said.

Painful consequences

The Kremlin acknowledged his announcement but did not confirm the sinking. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the operation off Libya and attacks on Russian cargo vessels in the Baltic Sea as a “very dangerous trend.”

“The Defense Ministry is dealing with this matter, and information will also be provided through the Defense Ministry if deemed appropriate,” Peskov said.

He said Russia would continue large-scale strikes on what he described as Ukrainian military infrastructure, warning that they carried “very painful consequences for the Kyiv regime.”

The exchanges followed drone attacks Sunday on a Russian ship docked at Benghazi and a cargo vessel offshore, according to Libyan authorities and local media. At least 10 people were injured in the attack at the port, including Russian and Libyan crew members, local authorities said.

Libyan reports described the offshore vessel as Maltese-flagged and said its crew had been evacuated. Zelenskyy identified the cargo ship struck by Ukrainian forces as Russian.

The country's eastern administration said the Russian ship had stopped for refueling and supplies while returning to Russia. It said a joint investigation with Moscow had been launched.

Libya’s Presidential Council, meanwhile, condemned the attacks as a violation of national sovereignty and warned that efforts to turn the country into an arena for foreign conflicts threatened Mediterranean security and the safety of energy supplies.

In a statement signed by Deputy Chairman Musa al-Koni, the council said the attacks targeted Benghazi’s seaport and a vital facility, causing damage and civilian injuries.

It held Ukraine “fully responsible,” characterized the attacks as “a declaration of war against the Libyan state” and warned Kyiv against turning Libya into “an arena for settling scores.”

The council vowed legal and diplomatic action, including referring the matter to the International Court of Justice, the U.N. Security Council and other international bodies. It requested an emergency Security Council session and called for Zelenskyy to be placed on a terrorism list.

'Serious concern'

It also urged Libya’s joint military committees to meet urgently and called for a neutral, transparent international investigation.

“Libya’s sovereignty, security and territorial unity are not subject to bargaining,” the council said.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya separately expressed “serious concern” and sought “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation.”

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the mission said on X.

The Tripoli-based government also rejected the use of civilian ports and facilities for activities linked to external conflicts, warning against military or logistical operations that could jeopardize Libyan security or sovereignty.

The attacks underscored the widening geographic scope of Ukrainian operations against Russian shipping, from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean.

On Saturday, drones struck the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the eastern Baltic Sea. Finland’s military said Ukraine likely carried out the attack. The ship subsequently drifted into Finnish waters, and its 16 crew members were evacuated to another Russian vessel.

The Libya attacks were not the first targeting Russian shipping near North Africa. In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine.

That vessel was part of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, which transports oil and gas while evading Western restrictions. Ukraine has acknowledged some attacks on the fleet, including one in the Mediterranean last December.

Fighting also continued inside Ukraine. Authorities said Monday that Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in the Kyiv region, including at an apartment building and a supermarket.

Russia’s full-scale invasion, launched in 2022, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Libya, meanwhile, remains vulnerable to foreign involvement after years of violence and instability following the 2011 overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi.

The country is divided between the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and an eastern administration backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter.