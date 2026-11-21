Ukraine's partial destruction of Russia's prized bridge to Crimea has strengthened Kyiv's months-long campaign to disrupt Moscow's supply routes to front-line positions in southern and eastern Ukraine and the occupied peninsula.

Although not decisive on their own, this week's attacks are adding pressure to an already overstretched Russian logistics network, creating supply challenges that Moscow could struggle to overcome, two analysts and two Ukrainian commanders said.

The strikes also carried considerable symbolic weight, targeting one of Russia's most high-profile infrastructure projects just ahead of President Vladimir Putin's unprecedented three-way meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

They demonstrated Ukraine's ability to hit Russian supply lines across the Sea of Azov and occupied southeastern territories, said John Helin, a visiting fellow at the Atlantic Council, at a time when Russia's battlefield advances are slowing to a crawl.

"The more important story here is not necessarily the destruction of the Crimean Bridge itself, but the growing pressure Ukraine is putting on Russia's logistics system as a whole," he said.

Putin said Thursday that the bridge was being used exclusively for civilian purposes and promised to retaliate. A Russian ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian capital overnight damaged three bridges across the Dnipro River, city officials said Friday.

More traffic means more targets

This week's attacks, which destroyed the bridge's road section, follow a summer of intensified strikes aimed at isolating Crimea and pressuring Russia to end its nearly five-year war.

Ukrainian forces systematically targeted large tankers transporting fuel to the peninsula, triggering widespread shortages, and struck energy infrastructure across Crimea.

Months earlier, Ukraine had begun targeting Russian supply lines along the key M-14 highway through its occupied southern territories, a major artery supporting Moscow's war effort across a vast stretch of the front.

With the Crimean Bridge partly disabled, Russia now has few alternatives but to route more traffic through the heavily targeted highway, said Franz-Stefan Gady, a Vienna-based expert with the Center for a New American Security.

"More traffic means more targets," he said, adding that a "sudden logistical breakdown" would still be unlikely because Russia has developed evasive tactics such as dispersing vehicles and moving them at night.

The commander of a Ukrainian drone unit operating over the highway said he expected Russia to strengthen its air defenses there but was confident Kyiv's forces could continue inflicting damage.

Ukraine's rapid development of medium-range drone capabilities, with systems operating mostly at distances of 30 to 180 kilometers (19 to 112 miles), has been central to its strikes on Russian logistics.

"The only thing helping them (the Russians) now is the weather," he said, citing recent rain and heavy cloud cover. The commander requested anonymity for security reasons.

Other priority targets for Kyiv include Russia's ballistic missile launchers, which are used to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and aircraft capable of carrying missiles and glide bombs that have devastated front-line cities.

Rail link in sights

Russia built the 19-kilometer (12-mile) road and rail bridge to connect its mainland with Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine has damaged it before, using a truck bomb in 2022, sea drones in 2023 and underwater explosives in 2025.

A new attack that severely damages the railway section could force Russia to route all rail cargo through the same land corridor that contains the M-14 highway, said an officer with Ukraine's Grouping of Forces Azov, which targets part of the corridor.

A Ukrainian strike Thursday, its third attack on the bridge this week, forced the suspension of rail traffic. Russian officials provided no further details.

In recent months, Azov has expanded its medium-range strikes on road logistics to include railways. Increased Russian freight traffic through its sector would be a "huge bonus," said the officer from the grouping's drone combat deployment center, who asked Reuters to withhold his identity.

He added that Azov had struck 100 locomotives and destroyed 600 metric tons of fuel within its sector in recent months. Reuters could not independently verify those figures.

Helin, the Atlantic Council expert, said Russia had already rerouted much of its military cargo, including fuel and ammunition, from the road and rail bridge to the land corridor.

But he added that Ukrainian strikes on several smaller bridges over the Mius River in Russia could create new bottlenecks and potentially trigger a "game of cat and mouse" as Moscow repeatedly repairs damaged crossings.

For Russia, losing access to the Crimean Bridge would ultimately have a greater impact on military and civilian logistics in Crimea than on Moscow's battlefield operations across southern Ukraine, Gady said.

"The real question is whether Ukraine can keep the bridge out while also sustaining pressure on the corridor," he said. "Doing both at once is what would actually squeeze Russia."