The city council in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops, said Sunday it will begin efforts to evacuate its civilian population, after earlier efforts were scuppered by cease-fire violations.
Some of 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces would start at 12:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT) on Sunday under a temporary cease-fire that will last until 9:00 p.m..
"From 12:00 the evacuation of the civilian population begins," city officials said in a statement, which said a cease-fire was agreed on with Russian-led forces surrounding the city.
A similar plan had to be abandoned on Saturday after the cease-fire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame.
