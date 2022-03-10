As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 15th day, bombardments continue around the capital Kyiv despite the cease-fire as civilians hanging white flags on their cars try to flee the bloodshed to safe areas.
Meanwhile, a humanitarian corridor was set up for people who want to leave Irpin and Stoyanka, which lie to the north of Kyiv.
The creation of the corridor came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s announcement that such corridors will be made to facilitate passage of civilians from capital Kyiv, Sumi, Enerhodar, Mariupol, Izyum and Volnovakha towns.
Civilians made up of mostly senior citizens, women and children fled the war-torn areas.
Ukrainian civilians who came arrived in Bilohorodka from Stoyanka had white flags hanging from the windows.
Some civilians were also wearing white bandages on their arms to signify that they are not a part of the war.
Anastasia Polvonova Stoyanka, who managed to arrive in a safe area with a nearly destroyed vehicle due to the heavy Russian bombardment, said that “they have been living in hell for days.”
“Bombs have dropped near our home,” she said.
“Our electricity and water were cut off, we stayed in shelter for days. We were with our neighbors,” she added.
“We arrived here after the opening of the corridor. Our village is totally demolished. Our children are frightened. We left as children and women,” Stoyanka added.
“Our men stayed to defend our homeland,” she added.
“Why did they make us live this?”
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.