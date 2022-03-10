As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 15th day, bombardments continue around the capital Kyiv despite the cease-fire as civilians hanging white flags on their cars try to flee the bloodshed to safe areas.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian corridor was set up for people who want to leave Irpin and Stoyanka, which lie to the north of Kyiv.

The creation of the corridor came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s announcement that such corridors will be made to facilitate passage of civilians from capital Kyiv, Sumi, Enerhodar, Mariupol, Izyum and Volnovakha towns.

Photos by Uğur Yıldırım

Civilians made up of mostly senior citizens, women and children fled the war-torn areas.

Photos by Uğur Yıldırım

Ukrainian civilians who came arrived in Bilohorodka from Stoyanka had white flags hanging from the windows.

Some civilians were also wearing white bandages on their arms to signify that they are not a part of the war.

Anastasia Polvonova Stoyanka, who managed to arrive in a safe area with a nearly destroyed vehicle due to the heavy Russian bombardment, said that “they have been living in hell for days.”

Photos by Uğur Yıldırım

“Bombs have dropped near our home,” she said.

Photos by Uğur Yıldırım

“Our electricity and water were cut off, we stayed in shelter for days. We were with our neighbors,” she added.

Photos by Uğur Yıldırım

“We arrived here after the opening of the corridor. Our village is totally demolished. Our children are frightened. We left as children and women,” Stoyanka added.

Photos by Uğur Yıldırım

“Our men stayed to defend our homeland,” she added.

Photos by Uğur Yıldırım

“Why did they make us live this?”