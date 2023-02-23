The United Nations urged the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, in a vote held at the General Assembly on Thursday.

Although it is non-binding, the vote in the United Nations' largest body is seen as a global test of sentiment on the war waged by Russia against its neighbor as the conflict enters its second year.

Only six countries – Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria – voted against the resolution, along with Russia.

In the General Assembly, 141 members voted in favor of the resolution, which reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seven opposed, and 32 abstained, including China and India.

The resolution contains the demand for peace and Moscow's withdrawal. It reaffirms a number of previously adopted positions of the body, such as the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The strong result could counter accusations that there is war fatigue and crumbling support for Kyiv in some parts of the world, especially those reliant on Russian fuel.