The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, diplomats said Sunday.

The session will be held in New York on Monday at 3 p.m. (8 p.m. GMT), a diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

It was requested by French President Emmanuel Macron and will feature officials from the U.N.'s humanitarian affairs and refugee agencies.

France has also asked that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speak at the meeting, the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

France will "bring forward a resolution in the United Nations Security Council, from tomorrow morning, in order to guarantee humanitarian access without restrictions to respond to the urgent needs of the population in Ukraine," a statement from Macron's office said.

"Beyond the urgent humanitarian action, France will also call for a cease-fire which must precede any peace negotiations," the statement added.

France is one of five permanent members of the Security Council along with the United States, Britain, China and Russia, while 10 other nations are rotating nonpermanent members.

Russian vetoes are likely to prevent any meaningful action in the U.N.'s apex body, analysts say.

Russia blocked a council resolution condemning Moscow's "aggression" in Ukraine on Friday, which saw 11 of the council's 15 members vote for the motion, co-written by the United States and Albania.

China, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained.

The council has held three meetings on the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the past week.

Just minutes into the second one on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had sent troops into Ukraine.

The council was also convening a fourth session on Sunday afternoon to vote on a resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over Russia's invasion.

Russia on Friday vetoed a council resolution condemning Moscow's "aggression" in Ukraine.