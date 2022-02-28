Weapon supplies from Western countries to Ukraine were dangerous and proved that Russia was right to start an operation to ensure the country's "demilitarization," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

The Kremlin accused the European Union of hostile behavior toward Russia, saying weapon supplies to Ukraine were destabilizing.

The West has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine to help it defend against a Russian invasion that Moscow calls a "special military operation" aimed at protecting civilians.

Peskov declined to comment on the number of casualties Russian forces have suffered, or to elaborate on President Vladimir Putin's instructions over the weekend for Russia's nuclear deterrence forces to be placed on a "special regime."

But he said Putin was focused on the economy right now and was indifferent to sanctions against him personally as they "contain absurd provisions on assets and so on."

Peskov also said that "many citizens of Ukraine are victims of Ukrainian propaganda" and “many Russians have relatives in Ukraine, and their hearts ache for what is happening to them.”

Russia's rouble plummeted nearly 30% against the dollar on Monday, after Western nations on Saturday unveiled sweeping sanctions including blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Russia's central bank scrambled to manage the broadening fallout of the sanctions, saying it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions.

It also ordered brokers to block attempts by foreigners to sell Russian securities.

China reiterated its opposition to the sanctions, has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion, and has repeatedly called for negotiations.

Japan and South Korea said they would join in the action to block some banks from SWIFT. South Korea, a major exporter of semiconductors, said it would also ban exports of strategic items to Russia.

Several European subsidiaries of Sberbank Russia, majority-owned by the Russian government, were failing or were likely to fail due to the reputational cost of the war in Ukraine, the European Central Bank said.

Britain said on Monday it was taking further measures against Russia in concert with the United States and European Union, effectively cutting off Moscow's major financial institutions from Western markets.

Corporate giants also took action, with British oil major BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, saying it would abandon its stake in the state oil company Rosneft at a cost of up to $25 billion.

The Kremlin has denied that the Russian military targeted populated areas in Ukraine despite abundant evidence that residential buildings, schools and hospitals have been hit during the Russian invasion. Peskov alleged Monday that civilian casualties have resulted from members of right-wing Ukrainian nationalist groups using civilians as shields and putting military equipment in populated areas. Peskov's claims couldn't be independently confirmed and they contradicted statements from Ukrainian officials who accused Russia of targeting civilians.