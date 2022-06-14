The World Health Organization (WHO) will decide whether the monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern in an upcoming meeting.

That is the highest level of warning issued by the United Nations agency, which currently applies only to the COVID-19 pandemic and polio.

There have been 1,600 confirmed and 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox this year and 72 deaths across 39 countries, the WHO said, including the countries where the virus usually spreads.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa but there have been more cases both in those countries and the rest of the world. The virus causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, and spreads through close contact.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that it was time to consider stepping up the response since the virus is behaving unusually and more countries are affected, noting the need for international coordination.

"We don't want to wait until the situation is out of control," said the WHO's emergencies director for Africa, Ibrahima Soce Fall.