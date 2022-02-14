The World Bank is temporarily relocating its staff from Ukraine and has suspended staff missions to the country due to the rising tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

The World Bank said it was closely monitoring the situation and its operations were continuing in Ukraine.

"The World Bank Group's foremost priority is to keep our staff and their families safe. In line with our evacuation policy, temporary relocation of staff is underway and enhanced security measures are in place," the memo said.

Ukraine has been plagued by conflict in its eastern regions since March 2014, following Russia's invasion and annexation of Crimea.

Russia has moved more than 100,000 troops and heavy weapons within striking distance from Ukraine in recent weeks, prompting the United States and its NATO allies to warn that an invasion could be imminent.

Moscow denies it is planning an attack, calling it the military maneuvers exercises, but it has issued written demands that NATO forgoes any further expansion eastwards, including Ukraine. However, NATO members have rejected the demand.

The worries about air travel come with a growing number of Western governments winding down their missions and advising citizens to get out.

The United States State Department on Saturday ordered all nonemergency embassy staff out of Ukraine.

Russia cited fears of "possible provocations from the Kyiv regime" as it also began pulling out some embassy staff.

The diplomatic drawdown has touched the staff of the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) monitoring mission in Ukraine.

The OSCE has served as the world's eyes and ears for the eight-year conflict across Ukraine's Russian-backed separatist group that has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

The Ukrainian government has been trying to preempt the hordes of foreigners leaving the country by calling for calm and criticizing the U.S.' warnings of possibly imminent war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that "all this information is only provoking panic and not helping us."