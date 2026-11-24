Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Kyiv was behind a drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, saying the vessel was a legitimate military target because it was carrying weapons.

In an interview with Bloomberg News in Kyiv late Monday, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukrainian forces attacked the Sparta II on Saturday, Nov. 21, as part of an expanding campaign to disrupt Russia's military supply networks beyond the battlefield.

"We did everything right," Zelenskyy said, arguing that ships transporting weapons or other sanctioned cargo for Russia could be targeted in Russian territorial or international waters.

The 121-meter (397-foot) Russian-flagged vessel, operated by Oboronlogistika, a logistics company linked to Russia's Defense Ministry, was sailing from St. Petersburg toward the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad when it was hit by a Ukrainian drone.

The attack caused a fire aboard the ship and injured one crew member. All 16 crew members were evacuated to another Russian vessel as firefighting operations got underway.

Although the strike took place in waters near the Russian-Finnish maritime boundary, Zelenskyy told Bloomberg that the vessel was targeted in Russian territorial waters before drifting into Finnish waters after being hit.

Finnish authorities detected the incident and initially assessed that Ukraine was likely responsible. The damaged ship later anchored off the Finnish town of Loviisa, where Finnish, Estonian and Russian vessels took part in firefighting operations that continued for roughly two days.

Finnish authorities eventually helped arrange the vessel's towing toward Russian waters, describing the move as the safest option.

A ship with a history of military shipments

The Sparta II has attracted international scrutiny over its role in Russia's military logistics network.

The vessel, identified by its International Maritime Organization number 9160994, has been under U.S. sanctions since May 2022 and was added to Ukraine's sanctions list in May 2026.

Ukrainian military intelligence and open-source shipping records have linked the ship to the transportation of weapons and military equipment for Russia.

In August 2022, the vessel was documented carrying S-300 air defense systems from Syria to the Russian port of Novorossiysk through the Turkish straits, several months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It has also been associated with other Russian military logistics operations, including shipments connected to Moscow's presence in Syria and subsequent transfers involving Libya.

Its operator, Oboronlogistika, provides transportation and logistical support to Russia's defense sector.

The Sparta II has regularly operated between St. Petersburg or Ust-Luga and Baltiysk, a Russian naval port in Kaliningrad.

The route has become increasingly important to Moscow since Lithuania imposed restrictions on the transit of certain sanctioned goods through its territory to the Russian exclave.

Baltic tensions raise concerns among allies

Zelenskyy acknowledged that the operation could have unsettled some of Ukraine's European partners, who are increasingly concerned about the potential spillover of the war into the Baltic Sea.

The waterway is one of Europe's busiest commercial shipping corridors, making military operations in the area particularly sensitive for neighboring countries.

However, the Ukrainian president defended the attack as part of Kyiv's broader efforts to weaken Russia's ability to sustain its invasion by targeting military equipment and supply routes far from the front lines.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo responded to the initial incident by warning that "war is spilling over into our immediate vicinity," while emphasizing that Ukraine had the right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Finland informed its NATO allies about the incident and temporarily introduced aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland as a precaution.

Finnish authorities also investigated a suspected violation of the country's airspace by a Russian helicopter around the time of the attack.

The incident comes as Ukraine increasingly relies on long-range drone operations to strike Russian military infrastructure, logistics networks and assets beyond its borders.

Kyiv has also claimed responsibility for other attacks on Russian military-linked vessels, including reported strikes on a corvette and another cargo ship near Libya.