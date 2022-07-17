Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the country's top security service chief and the head of the Prosecutor General in executive orders issued late Sunday.
The orders dismissing Domestic Security Chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskyy, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who leads the effort to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine, were published on the president's official website.
No reason was immediately given for the sackings.
