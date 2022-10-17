Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the fresh Russian missile and drone attacks as terror against the civilian population. The country was attacked during the night and throughout the morning, the head of state announced on Monday.

An inhabited building was hit in the capital, he said. "The enemy can attack our cities, but he will not break us," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

In Kyiv, the air alert was lifted after more than three hours. The city administration called on people on Monday morning to nevertheless continue to be cautious and to seek shelter immediately in the event of another alert.

Just as had happened a week earlier, the city center was affected by the explosions. Mayor Vitali Klitschko spoke of a drone attack.

So far, 18 people have been rescued from an apartment building that was hit, Klitschko wrote on Telegram, saying he could not yet give any information on possible fatalities. According to preliminary information, two residents are still trapped.

Railway boss Oleksandr Kamyshin reported on Twitter about an impact not far from the main railway station. However, there were no victims, he wrote. Photos of damaged and burning buildings were published on social media.