More than 1,000 European lawmakers from 25 countries urged their leaders Wednesday to step in and stop Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to kick-start the process next week, after clinching a coalition deal with his former election rival last month.

In a letter published in newspapers and sent to European foreign ministers, the 1,080 parliamentarians said they were "deeply worried about the precedent this would set for international relations."

"Such a move will be fatal to the prospects of Israeli-Palestinian peace," added the letter.

"Regrettably, President (Donald) Trump's plan departs from internationally agreed parameters and principles."

The letter referred to the U.S. leader three times but made no direct mention of Netanyahu, who must still decide how much territory he intends to annex.

"In appreciation of Europe's long-term commitments to the peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, we ask European leaders to act decisively in response to this challenge," the lawmakers said.

"Europe must take the lead in bringing international actors together to prevent annexation."

The European Union has been seeking to persuade Israel to back down and is weighing retaliatory measures as a response if Netanyahu goes ahead.

However, mooted sanctions would require the agreement of all 27 member states.

"Failure to adequately respond would encourage other states with territorial claims to disregard basic principles of international law,” the letter said. If Israel goes ahead, the letter calls for "commensurate consequences.”

In a report made public Tuesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Israel to drop plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, saying it would be a "most serious violation of international law."

In the document, Guterres said an Israeli annexation would be "devastating" for hopes of fresh negotiations and an eventual two-state solution.

"I call upon Israel to abandon its annexation plans," the U.N. chief said in the report, adding that such a move would "threaten efforts to advance regional peace."

"If implemented, this would constitute a most serious violation of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations."

Guterres noted the opposition to annexation, including within Israeli society.

"This would be calamitous for Palestinians, Israelis and the region," he said.

The government of Israeli has said it could begin the annexation process from July 1. Its plans are to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank as well as the strategic Jordan Valley. The plan – endorsed by Washington – would see the creation of a Palestinian state but on reduced territory and without Palestinians' core demand of capital in east Jerusalem.

The plan has been rejected in its entirety by the Palestinians.

Israel could face sanctions over the move, as were imposed by certain countries after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"Any annexation would have quite big consequences for the two-state solution in the peace process," said one ambassador on condition of anonymity.