Nearly 47,000 women and girls were intentionally killed by intimate partners or family members worldwide in 2025, an average of more than five every hour, according to a new United Nations report highlighting the persistent scale of gender-based violence.

The figure represents approximately 129 deaths a day and accounts for about 60% of the estimated 78,000 women and girls murdered globally last year.

The findings were published Tuesday in a joint report by U.N. Women and the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Nov. 25.

The report, titled Femicides in 2025: Global estimates of intimate partner/family member femicides, underscores how women and girls continue to face their greatest risk of being killed within their own homes, often by people they know and trust.

Intimate partners and other family members, including fathers, brothers, mothers and uncles, were responsible for the majority of these killings. In regions where more detailed perpetrator data were available, intimate partners accounted for about 70% of femicides in the Americas and 63% in Europe.

Africa records highest femicide rate

Africa had the highest estimated number of women and girls killed by intimate partners or family members, with approximately 22,100 victims in 2025.

A demonstrator holds a doll wrapped in a Kenyan flag, during a march against rising cases of femicide, Nairobi, Kenya, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)

Its rate of 2.9 killings per 100,000 female population was also the highest among the world's regions, although U.N. agencies cautioned that gaps in national reporting make the estimates less certain.

The Americas recorded approximately 7,400 victims, equivalent to 1.4 killings per 100,000 women and girls, while Oceania reported around 300 victims, or 1.1 per 100,000.

Asia registered an estimated 15,100 deaths, with a rate of 0.6 per 100,000, while Europe had approximately 2,100 victims, the lowest regional rate at 0.5 per 100,000.

Although the estimated global total fell from 50,000 in 2024 and approximately 51,100 in 2023, the U.N. agencies warned against interpreting the difference as evidence of meaningful progress.

Instead, they attributed much of the decline to improvements in the availability and coverage of national data.

Demonstrators hold placards, during a march against rising cases of femicide, Nairobi, Kenya, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)

Estimates over recent years have fluctuated between approximately 45,000 and 51,000 killings annually, indicating that the scale of the problem has remained largely unchanged.

Femicide rates decline more slowly than overall homicides

Women and girls accounted for approximately 19% of all homicide victims worldwide in 2025. However, 60% of female homicide victims were killed by intimate partners or family members, compared with just 11% of male homicide victims.

The disparity highlights the gendered nature of violence against women, particularly within domestic settings, where perpetrators often have close personal relationships with their victims.

The report also found that femicide rates have declined more slowly than overall homicide rates, despite a broader global reduction in killings.

Between 2010 and 2025, overall homicide rates fell nearly twice as fast as femicide rates in the Americas and about 1.5 times as fast in Europe. In the latter region, the overall homicide rate dropped by approximately 43%, while the femicide rate declined by only 28%.

The findings suggest that broader improvements in public safety have not translated into comparable reductions in violence against women, particularly killings committed within families and intimate relationships.

Femicide refers to the intentional killing of women and girls for gender-related reasons and represents the most extreme form of gender-based violence.

Such killings are rarely isolated incidents. They frequently follow a pattern of escalating abuse involving threats, coercive control, stalking, including technology-facilitated harassment, and physical violence.

In many cases, victims had previously reported abuse, but weaknesses in risk assessments, policing, protection orders and judicial responses left them exposed to further violence.

The actual number of femicides is likely considerably higher than reported. The U.N. estimates that insufficient information prevents approximately four in 10 intentional killings of women and girls from being classified as gender-related murders.

The agencies also highlighted major gaps in reporting killings outside domestic settings, including murders connected to sexual violence by strangers, harmful practices, organized crime and attacks targeting women human rights defenders, journalists and politicians.

These cases remain difficult to measure consistently because countries use different recording, investigation and classification systems.

U.N. urges stronger protections and accountability

U.N. officials stressed that femicide is preventable and called for stronger institutional responses to domestic violence, earlier intervention and greater accountability for perpetrators.

UNODC Executive Director Monica Juma said harmful social attitudes and inadequate institutional safeguards had created conditions in which violence against women could become normalized.

She called for prevention strategies that challenge discriminatory attitudes, specialized interventions for domestic violence perpetrators and stronger protections for women's rights and dignity.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous emphasized the importance of recognizing warning signs and ensuring survivors can report abuse safely and access protection before violence turns deadly.

"We must act urgently to ensure no warning sign is ignored, no survivor is left without protection, and no perpetrator escapes accountability," Bahous said.

The report identifies several measures that could help prevent killings, including coordinated risk assessments involving multiple institutions, effective enforcement of protection orders and restrictions on firearm access for known abusers.

It also calls for better coordination between police, health care providers, social services and judicial authorities to ensure survivors receive timely assistance.

Reviewing previous femicide cases could help authorities identify institutional failures and prevent similar tragedies. The agencies also stressed the importance of supporting women's rights organizations, which provide essential services, advocate for survivors and help hold institutions accountable.

129 flags honor daily victims

The report's release coincides with the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, running from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10 under the theme "UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure justice, protect survivors, end impunity."

To mark the campaign, UN Women installed 129 orange flags at United Nations headquarters in New York, representing the average number of women and girls killed every day by intimate partners or family members.

A gathering of 129 women also took place at the headquarters to honor the victims and demonstrate solidarity with survivors of gender-based violence.