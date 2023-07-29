A 64-year-old man opened fire in an apartment building located in Augsburg, southern Germany, leaving three people dead and two others seriously injured, according to local authorities.

The tragic event unfolded around 7:15 p.m. (5:15 p.m. GMT) in the multistory house situated on Schubertstrasse. The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed to the public, allegedly used a firearm to take the lives of two women aged 49 and 72, as well as a 52-year-old man.

Following the shooting, the assailant reportedly made his way to a neighboring residence where he targeted a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, inflicting serious injuries on both. Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the wounded victims to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Thankfully, authorities have stated that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.