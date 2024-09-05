United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for Africa to have a permanent seat in the U.N. Security Council.

Speaking at the week's China-Africa forum on Thursday, he also told African leaders that past "injustices" against the continent must be corrected.

Guterres and more than 50 African leaders are attending the forum this week.

He told the leaders that it was time to correct "historic injustices" against the continent, according to state media.

"It is outrageous ... that the continent of Africa still has no permanent seat on the Security Council," he said.

"Many African countries are mired in debt and struggling to invest in sustainable development," he said.

"Many have no access to effective debt relief, scarce resources, and clearly insufficient ... funding," he added.

Guterres told the gathering that "China's remarkable record of development – including on eradicating poverty – provides a wealth of experience and expertise."

"It can be a catalyst for key transitions on food systems and digital connectivity," he said.

"And as home to some of the world's most dynamic economies, Africa can maximize the potential of China's support in areas from trade to data management, finance and technology," Guterres added.