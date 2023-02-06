Following the deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake in southeastern Türkiye, condolence messages are pouring, with many international leaders expressing grief after hearing the news.

The leaders of Pakistan and India were among the first to offer condolences over the loss of lives and infrastructure in a massive earthquake that jolted the southeastern region of Türkiye on Monday morning. In a tweet, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the people of Türkiye in this trying time. "Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Türkiye. I send my profound condolences and most sincere sympathies to my brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the brotherly people of Türkiye on the loss of precious lives and damage to infrastructure," he said. He said Islamabad will lend "all possible help" to Ankara as Türkiye has always stood alongside Pakistan in testing times.

In a message, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is anguished by the loss of lives and damage to property due to the earthquake. "Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi wrote on Twitter. The premier also said India stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and is "ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, the top diplomats of both countries also expressed grief over the loss of life in Türkiye. According to a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief and solidarity, saying the government and people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of those injured.”

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he is "deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye.” He said he has conveyed "our condolences and support at this difficult time" to his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. ''Shocking to hear about the huge distraction of the #earthquake killing people in #Türkiye & #Syria. My deepest condolences to the families & wishing fast recovery to the injured. We are ready to send help in these difficult times,'' Oliver Varhelyi, the European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, shared on Twitter.

Europe stands with the people of Türkiye and Syria, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola says. European Council President Charles Michel also extended his condolences saying "EU stands in full solidarity" with Ankara. The European Union also announced search and rescue crews were being dispatched to Türkiye. Janez Lenarcic, the European commissioner for crisis management, tweeted that the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated after the disaster. He said teams from the Netherlands and Romania were already on their way.

Voicing full solidarity with Türkiye, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter: "I am in touch with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and NATO Allies are mobilizing support now." Extending condolences to Turkish people "with whom France stands alongside," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Twitter: "Of course, France is available to help."

On the other hand, Russia also voiced solidarity with Ankara, saying it hopes the country overcomes this disaster with the most minor damage. "Russian President Putin extends deep condolences to Türkiye," Moscow said, noting that they were ready to provide necessary assistance to mitigate earthquake damages, according to Kremlin. The country's Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that a 100-member rescue team and two IL-76 airplanes were readied for assistance in the earthquake's aftermath.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, through his official Twitter account, also expressed his condolences to the people of Türkiye and those who lost their lives in the earthquake. ''I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. At this time, we stand by the friendly Turkish people and are ready to provide the necessary assistance,'' he said. Meanwhile, messages from other countries keep coming, with France also voicing solidarity with Türkiye over the 7.4 magnitude quake, extending condolences to Turkish people "with whom France stands alongside."

In a written statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was stated that Egypt offered its, condolences for those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, saying that Egypt is "ready to help face this disaster."

Greece also offered assistance. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted his condolences and said Greece mobilized all its resources to help. Greece was among the countries that delivered humanitarian aid to Türkiye in the 1999 earthquake that killed thousands in northwestern Türkiye, while Türkiye delivered aid to its western neighbor which was struck by an earthquake one month after the disaster in Türkiye that year.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) sent condolences to Türkiye. "On behalf of myself and my people, I convey my best wishes to the motherland Türkiye. Our hearts were broken. Our sadness is great," President Ersin Tatar said on Twitter. Tatar also wished Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the TRNC will send eight specially equipped vehicles with a civil defense team of 30 people.

The head of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, expressed sympathy with Türkiye and Syria over the earthquake. "I extend my condolences to the victims' families and loved ones, and wish a quick recovery to the wounded," Barzani said in a statement. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also extended its condolences to Türkiye and Syria on the devastating earthquake.