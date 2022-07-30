Severe storms in Iran caused 56 to die within 48 hours of severe storms, a Red Crescent spokesperson announced on Saturday.

Dozens are still missing in the capital Tehran and four other provinces, the spokesperson said, according to news portal Entekhab.

The police closed several rural roads because the storms also led to landslides in some provinces.

As storms are expected to continue across the country on Saturday, local authorities fear more deaths.

Since Thursday, severe weather warnings have been issued in many parts of the country.

In addition to Red Crescent rescue workers, volunteers also helped in the rescue operations due to the severe flooding. Hundreds of families have been left homeless in the past 48 hours.

The government under President Ebrahim Raisi promised financial aid to those affected.