At least 20 graves belonging to Muslims and Orthodox Christians were vandalized in a cemetery in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, local media reported Monday.
Many tombstones were also scrawled with red paint by unidentified people at Ostra Cemetery, reported Swedish public broadcaster SVT, citing police spokesperson Nils Norling.
The Swedish SvD newspaper reported that around 20 graves were damaged and Muslims who wanted to pray for their deceased relatives on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, discovered the incident and alerted the police.
Swedish police said they did not have any information about the perpetrators of the incident and asked eyewitnesses to contact them.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.